Borderlands 3 Has Way More Gun Sounds than Borderlands 2

The Borderlands series is known for a few things, and one of its most defining traits is the sheer number of guns players can find. With so many different guns, you’d expect them to have various effects and stats to justify the diversity, but they’ve also got unique sounds to set them apart. In Borderlands 3, it looks like there are going to be considerably more gun sounds than players saw in Borderlands 2.

Gearbox has talked about the game’s guns to an extent in the past since the game was announced, and one of the game’s sound designers took to Twitter recently to address the amount of work that’s going into the game’s gun noises. Senior sound designer Joshua Davidson said that, as it stands, Borderlands 3 has an enormous 7,500 files for individual sounds pertaining only to weapons being fired. Davidson compared that to Borderlands 2 which only had around 300 when it released, and the designer said they’re not even done yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So yeah….#Borderlands3 is currently sitting at just over 7,500 individual .wav files for the weapon firing sounds. For perspective, BL2 shipped a little over 300 .wav files to cover all the guns and their manufacturers. And yes, we’re still not done. Pew pew! #GameAudio — Joshua Davidson 🎮 #Borderlands3 (@JoshuaDav) April 26, 2019

Specific sounds for the guns have only been shown off through the game’s trailers and ads so far, though you can expect to hear them much better next week when Gearbox reveals the first official gameplay videos for Borderlands 3. Though it’s not a gun, Davidson does have one video shared on the designer’s Twitter account that shows how the team recorded C4 that players will apparently find in the game.

Regarding the noises that guns make, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford previously entertained the idea of an ASMR gun being added to the game. Perhaps that’ll be one of the many noises that’ll be in the finished product.

Borderlands 3 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on September 13th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!