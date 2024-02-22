Borderlands 4 Teased by Gearbox Boss

Longtime boss of Gearbox Software, Randy Pitchford, has seemingly dropped a major hint related to Borderlands 4. In recent weeks, Borderlands fans have been theorizing that Gearbox is paving the way to reveal Borderlands 4 following numerous different posts that have been appearing on social media. For the time being, those at Gearbox haven't confirmed one way or another if a fourth mainline Borderlands game is about to be revealed, but Pitchford himself is now teasing what the studio is cooking up next.

In a new conversation with IGN, Pitchford dropped hints about a major new project that is in the works at Gearbox when asked about his own favorite Borderlands game. Pitchford refused to say whether or not this new title was tied to Borderlands, but he dubbed the game "the greatest thing we've ever done." As for its eventual reveal, Pitchford said that a time is coming when the studio will properly disclose what it has been working on following the releases of Borderlands 3 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Although that time isn't now, it seems likely to arrive in the coming months.

"Look, we haven't even announced anything of it," Pitchford said in the interview. "Clearly, we're working on something. And I know what we're working on, and holy shit... It's the greatest thing we've ever done. And I can't wait, but it's not time yet. It's not time yet. There will be a time."

On paper, it would make sense for Borderlands 4 to release relatively soon for a number of reasons. For starters, Borderlands 3 launched back in 2019, which means that this five-year gap would be more than enough time for Gearbox to develop Borderlands 4. Perhaps most importantly, though, the Borderlands movie is set to finally hit theaters this August. Within the past day, Lionsgate finally revealed the first trailer for Borderlands as a way of beginning the film's marketing push. On Gearbox's end, it's feasible that the studio could want to release Borderlands 4 in proximity to the film to capitalize on its release.

How would you feel about Borderlands 4 being the next game to come from Gearbox? And do you believe that this is indeed the game that Pitchford is teasing with his comments? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.