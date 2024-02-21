Borderlands Movie Reveals First Trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming Borderlands movie has finally been revealed. After initially filming all the way back in 2021, Lionsgate opted to at long last begin promoting Borderlands within the past day by showing off the movie's first images and poster. At the time of this reveal, it was promised that the initial trailer for Borderlands would be rolling out in the coming day and would provide fans of the video game franchise with a first look at what the film adaptation would have in store. Now, we've finally been given that trailer to view in full.

Clocking in at nearly three minutes, this first trailer for Borderlands gives a broad overview of the story and world that the movie will center around. Much like the video games that the film is based on, this trailer for Borderlands boasts the same colorful visuals and humor that the franchise is known for. Beyond this, the trailer also happens to introduce the outlandish characters played by cast members such as Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, and Edgar Ramirez.

You can watch the trailer for yourself right here:

"Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy," says the official synopsis of Borderlands. "Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe's most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who's seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora's most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, welcome to Borderlands."

As mentioned, it's been quite a long time coming for Borderlands to finally be shown off in this capacity. Following the conclusion of filming back in 2021, reshoots for Borderlands took place in early 2023 under the guidance of Tim Miller as the movie's main director, Eli Roth, was busy helming other projects. In the wake of these reshoots, silence continued to surround the movie, but it's now known that Borderlands is set to finally be released later this year in movie theaters on August 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the video game front, leaks and rumors tied to a fourth mainline Borderlands entry have been heavily circulating in recent months. A release of Borderlands 4 in tandem with this debut on the big screen would make a whole lot of sense on paper, but developer Gearbox Software has yet to confirm that anything of the sort will be happening.