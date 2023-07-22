Call of Duty 2023 Reportedly Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Feature of OG Players

We know a Call of Duty game is releasing this year, but we don't know what it's going to be, officially. While Activision has not said what this year's COD is going to be, a vast number of leaks, rumors, and reports have revealed it's going to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, or more specifically a reboot of the game in the same style as recent reboots of Modern Warfare and MW2. In other words, it's going to be another cash in on nostalgia. To this end, it should come as no surprise the game is going to feature some classic features OG Call of Duty fans will appreciate.

Over on Twitter, well-known Call of Duty leaker Bob Network UK has relayed word the classic mini map is going to be back in this year's game. And when you consider that the rumors claim Sledgehammer Games is behind this year's installment this makes sense as it's only Infinity Ward who has experimented with not using the classic mini map, much to the disappointment of many fans.

As you would expect, this rumor has fans excited, but it remains to be seen how the mini map will be featured. In other words, it's not clear if it's going to be behind a perk or not. If it is, many of the fans celebrating this news are going to be not very happy. That said, there's no point of feeling any certain way about any of this yet because it's all just a rumor. The source has recently proven reliable, but even if this information is completely accurate it doesn't mean it will remain so. Things constantly change in game development.

At the moment of publishing, the rumor has not drawn any type of comment from Activision PR. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if Activision PR or any Call of Duty developer chimes in on the rumor or the information it's peddling, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.