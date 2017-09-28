Call Of Duty, Sonic Games Join Xbox One’s Backward Compatibility Line-Up

Microsoft's Xbox One backward compatibility program continued to grow today with the addition of two key titles that are sure to keep fans happy – especially if they're devoted to the Call of Duty and Sonic the Hedgehog franchises.

Yep, another Call of Duty game has joined the line-up – but sadly, nothing in the Modern Warfare line-up. Instead, the 2014 release Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare is now playable in Xbox 360 form, whether you have the disc or a digital download set to go.

The game was already released for Xbox One, but for those that don't have that version, or were playing the Xbox 360 edition at the time, good news – you can now add it to your library.

Advanced Warfare joins a number of other Call of Duty games that are compatible with the service, including World At War, Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

Meanwhile, Sonic fans should be pleased by the addition of Sonic Adventure to the service. This adventure originally released for the Sega Dreamcast way back in the early 2000's, before being ported to the Nintendo GameCube as a new DX adventure. Sega then brought the game out as a digital release for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, where a new generation of players got to enjoy it.

While the game does have its pratfalls, many consider Sonic's leap into the 3D generation to be a good one, and it's still highly playable, despite some age showing in its design. Nevertheless, it's another great Sonic game to enjoy on the system, alongside the likes of Sonic's many 16-bit adventures, as well as Sonic CD, Sonic the Fighters and Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed. Now, if we could just get Sonic Generations added to the fray.

That's about it for this week in terms of backward compatible titles, but that does bring the count to well over 400+ games, meaning you've got a lot of classics to play in-between all of the new games making the rounds. And you can't go wrong with a classic Call of Duty, really.