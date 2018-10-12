‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Players Worried About Emote Peeking

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is feeling a little inspired by games like Team Fortress 2, Overwatch, and Fortnite with their inclusion of some interesting emotes and sprays. But where there are emotes, there can be glitches and one player took to the game’s Reddit to let his grievances be known about ’emote peeking’.

The problem of emote peeking is being seen in the game’s Battle Royale mode Blackout, but it is important to note that this is an online game on day one of release. Glitches, bugs, and issues are expected at this point – especially with a game like this that has such a massive player base.

Still, the seemingly adorable additions to the game have some unintended side-effects that negatively impact the gameplay experience. What ’emote peeking’ means in this instance is a player triggers a third-person perspective after deploying an emote. For an intense PvP first-person experience, that eagle-eyed view is a distinct advantage.

With emote peeking, a player can safely duck behind cover and search their surroundings, making it easier to spot – and kill – other players still stuck in the first-person mode.

Other than the occasional glitch, praise has been high for the Blackout mode, “The Black Ops universe comes to life in one massive battle royale experience, combining Black Ops signature combat and the biggest map in Call of Duty history. Play as fan favorite characters and battle through iconic settings in an all-out survival and elimination experience.”

