Intense New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Game Mode Leaks

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has another limited-time Blackout game mode in the works where only snipers and melee weapons are allowed.

The new game mode is called “Ambush” and was originally leaked through the game’s app which showed users a description of the mode that’ll be around for a limited time when it’s released. Like the Close Quarters game mode, players will be sneaking up on one another and engaging in close combat, but that’s only if they can avoid the incoming sniper fire since two distinctly different categories of weapons are available.

Several perks are more valuable in this game mode, according to the limited-time mode’s description, one of which will keep players surviving in the outskirts of a circle that never stops closing in on them. The image below which was shared on Reddit to show off the game mode is slightly misworded seeing how Ambush isn’t in the game just yet, but the other details about the importance of Skulker, Dead Silence, and Outlander are accurate.

Replying to the post about the new limited-time mode leak, Treyarch confirmed that Ambush was indeed coming to Blackout, but it won’t be released for a while. Down But Not Out is the first new game mode Blackout players have been experiencing since it was recently released, and Treyarch said the plan is to keep that mode in place for a few weeks. Once it’s removed, Ambush will take its place, Treyarch said.

“It’s true, Ambush is coming soon in Blackout as our next limited-time mode in Blackout – just not quite yet!” Treyarch said. “Down But Not Out will be live for a couple of weeks on each platform, which started on PS4 earlier this week. We’re planning to launch Ambush into the wild immediately afterward, so enjoy the insanity of DBNO while it’s live and let us know what you think of the redeploy system while we put the finishing touches on what’s to come.”

Down But Not Out is scheduled to depart Blackout’s rotation of game modes on January 30th, though if the rollout of that game mode is any indication of how Ambush will go, the sniper and melee-only mode will be reserved to the PlayStation 4 version first before being released for the Xbox One and PC platforms.