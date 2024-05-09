Star Wars: Shatterpoint Recreates Death Star Rescue Scene

A new Star Wars: Shatterpoint Squad Pack will recreate Princess Leia's rescue from the first Death Star. Earlier this week, Atomic Mass Games announced This Is Some Rescue Squad Pack, a new squad pack that brings together Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca for the first time in one set. The characters' look are inspired by the characters' looks during the Death Star rescue sequence in Star Wars: A New Hope, with both Luke and Han wearing Stormtrooper outfits (and Luke's height helped by standing on a piece of tactical terrain). No details about the characters' abilities or which character will act as the Squad Pack's Primary, Secondary, or Supporting Units were announced.

While Star Wars: Shatterpoint has featured all four characters in various Squad Packs, this marks the first time all four characters have been featured in a Squad Pack together. It also means that Leia technically has the most separate figures in the game, since Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader use different names in the context of the game.

Like other miniatures games, Star Wars: Shatterpoint involves battling for control over objectives placed across a tabletop. Players build their Strike Teams for Star Wars: Shatterpoint by building two Squads, each of which is made up of a Primary Unit, a Secondary Unit, and a Supporting Unit (with Supporting Units often including multiple figures.) Each Squad pack for Star Wars: Shatterpoint comes with a pre-built squad, although the rules specify that you can mix and match units from different squad packs together, provided the figures meet certain points requirements and all come from the same era.

Pre-orders for This Is Some Rescue Squad Pack start next month.