MLB The Show 24 Update #8 Released With Patch Notes

Title update #8 for MLB The Show 24 has today released for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms. At this point in time, Season 1 of MLB The Show 24 is beginning to wind down. San Diego Studio will have a couple of more substantial content drops left in May before Season 2 then rolls out in early June. Prior to Season 2 arriving, though, the game's latest patch has been let loose with some of the most notable tweaks so far.

As a whole, this new update for MLB The Show 24 makes changes to just about every game mode included in the title. Most of these adjustments are related to various bug fixes that have impacted Online play, Storylines, and Custom Leagues. As for new content, this update does bring with it the City Connect jersey for the Detroit Tigers. Gameplay alterations also haven't been made with this patch, but they could be coming in a future release.

You can get a full look at the patch notes for today's new MLB The Show 24 update attached at the bottom of the page.

MLB The Show 24 Update #8 Patch Notes

GENERAL

Detroit Tigers City Connect uniform has been added.

ONLINE HEAD-TO-HEAD

Fixed an issue where a few players would tip their pitches.

Online stability improvements for 1v1 and Co-Op.

FRANCHISE

Rule 5 eligible players on user-controlled team(s) will now be selected for Rule 5 Draft if not protected when setting a 40-man roster. Player cards will reflect Rule 5 draft eligibility.

STADIUM CREATOR

Fixed a bug that allowed incorrect placement of the batter's eye on the field.

Various bug fixes to Future City stadium props.

STORYLINES

Derek Jeter Storylines side missions will now grant the proper rewards.

CUSTOM LEAGUES

Fixed a bug that would cause an invalid roster error when attempting to randomize a winner.

Team stats will now display correctly after completing a game.

MISCELLANEOUS

Fixed a bug that would prevent Jackie Robinson socks from changing after switching pant styles.

Various audio and presentation bug fixes and adjustments.

DEVELOPER NOTES