V Rising Metacritic Score Revealed

The Metacritic score for V Rising, the new action RPG on Steam, has finally been revealed. Originally released this past year in early access, V Rising has continued to receive new updates on a consistent basis which eventually resulted in the arrival of this week's version 1.0 patch. Now, with the game fully released, reviews are beginning to roll in and they happen to be overwhelmingly positive.

At the time of this writing, V Rising boasts an aggregate review score of 85/100 on Metacritic. This score is based on 22 different reviews from various publications, of which nearly all of them are positive. Reviewers generally indicate that the game's early access phase helped polish V Rising quite a bit to where it's now a survival, action RPG that is very much worth checking out for fans of the genre. This Metacritic score could always rise or drop in the days and weeks ahead, but regardless, it seems as though V Rising is worth playing if you've been on the fence.

Moving forward, developer Stunlock Studios has announced that V Rising will also be coming to PlayStation 5 consoles at some point in 2024. In addition, a piece of crossover DLC tied to Konami's Castlevania franchise is also set to hit V Rising and will incorporate the character Simon Belmont. It's not known when this expansion might roll out, but we should begin to learn more shortly now that V Rising has hit its 1.0 edition.

If you'd like to learn more about V Rising and what it entails, you can check out the game's launch trailer and synopsis below.

"Experience a Vampire Survival Action RPG adventure like no other. Awaken as a weakened Vampire after centuries of slumber. Hunt for blood to regain your strength while hiding from the scorching sun to survive. Rebuild your castle and convert humans into your loyal servants in a quest to raise your Vampire empire. Make allies or enemies online or play solo locally, fend off holy soldiers, and wage war in a world of conflict. Seize your destiny! Defy Dracula! Rule the night!