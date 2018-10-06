‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Making Major Change To Revive Time

Last month, Call of Duty players got the chance to check out Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode, which is its take on the battle-royale formula.

And while the takeaways and first impressions were mostly all positive, there were some finer points of criticism, such as the revive time in the mode.

That said, Treyarch has heard the complaints over revive time, and already has a fix in the ready for when the game launches next week.

News of the remedy comes way of director on the project, David Vonderhaar who revealed as much while speaking to YouTuber “tejbz.” According to Vonderhaar, in the final product, the revive time will actually be double as long as it was in the beta

“The resurrect is very quick, or it was very quick in the beta,” said tejbz. “It’s actually going to be twice as long, at least that’s what David said. He has opted with twice as long.”

Making the revive time double in length should address the bulk of concerns with the feature, which were largely focused on the fact that knocking enemies from a distance wasn’t an effective strategy, because by the time you got over there to capitalize, the opposing player always revived.

This is why games like Fortnite feature such lengthy revive times, because if you don’t have them, then you discourage long-range play, and all of sudden all gunfights are short-range and happening at a much faster pace.

However, players will still be able to cheat the revive time a little bit with the Consumer perk, which allows for a 20 percent quicker revive time. 20 percent may not seem like much, but mere seconds can make all the difference, and if your tactics include long-range play, then the Consumer perk might be a necessity.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is poised to release worldwide on October 12 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, there is no word of a Nintendo Switch release.

For more news, media, and information on the title, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the first-person shooter by clicking here.