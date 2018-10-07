‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Datamine Reveals Calling Cards and Camos

Some Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 calling cards and camouflage weapon skins have been revealed after a player datamined the game and looked through the files.

With Treyarch’s new Call of Duty game releasing in just a few days, one of the many people waiting to play it shared a gallery of different cosmetics that players can unlock. Only five images were included in the album that was shared on Reddit by a user named iTrexX, a post that was created to help create even more hype for the game and not to spoil what awaited players on October 12th, the poster said.

Two weapon skins, one of them being the orange tiger camo that frequently shows up in Call of Duty games, and three different calling cards were included in the gallery below. The dataminer responsible for creating the post and the gallery said that the images came from the Blackout beta files which apparently include plenty of new files from the multiplayer component of the game.

While other commenters within the Reddit post pressed the original poster for more details on the calling cards and other cosmetics that were found within the files, but the gallery’s creator didn’t share many much more info. They did say that, like other games in the series, Black Ops 4 has different “collections” of calling cards that are all reportedly impressive with one of the sets depicting a cartoon fox performing different actions. When asked to share more of the images, they rejected the idea and said that they didn’t want to ruin any of the developers’ hard work, so it’s up to players to find the files themselves or wait on someone else to share them prior to the game’s launch.

Calling cards, weapon skins, and other categories of extras like emblems are different types of cosmetics that have been in Call of Duty games throughout the series and give players ways to customize their weapons and profiles. The calling cards and emblems compose the card that pops up when I player is eliminated or eliminates you while the weapon skins just make the various guns have different appearance such as the ones previewed in the gallery above. These cosmetics are typically locked behind challenges and levels though, so while players can preview them once the game launches, it’ll be awhile before they’re all unlocked.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is scheduled to release on October 12th.