Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Getting Several Classic Multiplayer Maps

As previously advertised, Treyarch hosted a livestream for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 which was basically a showcase for some new maps that will be introduced to the game. And by new, we mean refreshed maps from one of the company’s most popular games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Treyarch confirmed that it’s adding several maps from the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, including the returning Nuketown, as well as Jungle, Slums, Summit and Firing Range. The maps will be available as part of the selection when the game goes live later this year although it’s unknown if they’re part of a Season Pass or not. (The team did confirm that Nuketown would be free for all players.)

The archived livestream can be seen above; and while there aren’t too many surprises, we do get a good look at some of the multiplayer action that awaits us with the game’s release. Multiplayer will also be available next week during E3 2018 at Sony’s booth, where players will be able to try out a number of specialists across several new maps.

One of those maps, revealed in the stream above, is Frequency, which takes place in a Hunan province where Specialists usually visit while retrieving intel. It looks like the map is sure to be a popular favorite with tight quarters and lots of opportunities for close combat gameplay. This map, along with the previously revealed Seaside, Payload and Contraband, should be playable at Sony’s booth.

Not going to E3? Activision has also confirmed that multiplayer will be available during the forthcoming Call of Duty: World League event that’s coming to Anaheim from June 15-17. Those that are in attendance will be able to jump into the action to see what BO4‘s multiplayer has to offer with the aforementioned maps above.

We’ve got first impressions of the game right here, and while its new health system could take some getting used to (no auto-heal here, rookies) its boots-to-the-ground gameplay should be highly enjoyed by the Call of Duty community.

We’ll see how the game fares when Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.