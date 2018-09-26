Treyarch Responds to ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Fan-Made Map Changes

Call of Duty fans have been incredibly in-sync lately with the Black Ops 4 team following the recently wrapped beta and that studio attention to detail is what keeps fans interested while the franchise undergoes some pretty major changes. It’s because of that collaborative teamwork between player and studio that Treyarch themselves have issued a response regarding a recently fan-made map changing up the way Control worked during the beta.

Redditor ‘Killaisgoat’ took to the Black Ops 4 subreddit to detail a change to how one of the maps can be accessed during control. It’s a sound suggestion, one that apparently garnered the approval of Treyarch developer Matt Scronce since he responded with a green check mark of approval.

Does this mean we’ll see this change in the upcoming game? When asked, fans were met with yet another green checkmark, so naturally we’re curious to see if this alteration makes the final cut.

Since a beta’s entire purpose is to make the game better based upon player feedback, it’s not unheard of for suggestions like these to be put into affect. Given that this one opens up accessibility, something that Treyarch has been striving for over the past couple of years, it wouldn’t be surprising if we were to see this on day one of launch – or at very least patched in shortly after.

From Battle Royale, to an insane new Zombie narrative, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will have a little something special for every type of gamer when the shooter releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 12th.

“Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in a massive battle royale experience. Blackout features the largest map in Call of Duty history, signature Black Ops combat, and characters, locations and weapons from the Black Ops series.”