‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Sees Huge Drop In Physical Game Sales

Yesterday, we reported the news that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was setting huge sales records on the digital front, even though Activision didn’t provide specific sales numbers as of yet. But that leaves an interesting question — what about physical game sales?

Well, it turns out those may not be faring quite as well. UK sales numbers provided by Chart-Track have revealed that physical game sales for the newly released sequel mark an all-time low for the franchise. Not that it isn’t doing well, but it seems more players are preferring the digital version this time around.

The company reports that Black Ops 4 has managed to sell 59 percent fewer boxed copies than the 2015 release Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. In fact, Chart-Track is saying it’s possibly the worst opening for a Call of Duty physical release in the British sector since Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare came out way back in 2007.

That said, the game still managed to find a second place spot on the sales chart for the week, with FIFA 19 scoring a dominating lead. The game sold the most on the PlayStation 4, with 58 percent of its audience preferring that format.

Rounding out the top five were Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in third place; followed by the debuting WWE 2K19 in fourth; and Forza Horizon 4 in fifth.

It’s unknown where Black Ops 4 can go from here in terms of sales. The game will obviously see new events and content introduced via the season pass; and it’s picking up in popularity with its new Blackout mode. But it’s obvious that players are taking more of an approach to its digital version this time around, though we’re not sure how that will affect its formatting in the future. More than likely, Activision will stick with physical and digital releases, with a day one patch to round out any missing data. We’ll see what the company has to say once official sales numbers come in from the NPD in just a few weeks.

In the meantime, you can read about the game’s digital sales success here. It seems that it’s an unstoppable juggernaut when it comes to downloads, even with all the physical special editions available.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.