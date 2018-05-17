Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Trailer Revealed

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer reveal trailer just dropped, and so did our jaws! Black Ops 4 is going to take the series forward in new and exciting ways, so it was only appropriate for the team to take inspiration from its most popular past titles. Watch above, and enjoy those goosebumps.

While Sledgehammer decided to take Call of Duty back to a a classic, “boots on the ground” WWII setting, Black Ops 4 is keeping players’ boots planted firmly in the near future, and we’re happy to see it. We’ve missed the highly kinetic action that a futuristic Call of Duty offers, and we’ve missed those blessed, blessed perks. Thankfully, all of these boons will make a triumphant return in the next Blops.

It was confirmed early on in the reveal that boost jumping is out, and so is wall running. You can clearly see in the multiplayer trailer that movement is still fast and fluid, and sliding obviously still an option. The team has worked hard to keep a “guns up” philosophy in place, meaning that no matter what you’re doing or what kind of equipment you’re using, your gun will still be ready to shoot at all times.

Multiple Black Ops 3 specialists are returning in Black Ops 4, along with revamped versions of their previous abilities. Returning specialists will be given new equipment, however, giving them new tactical advantages and approaches to consider.

The way weapons and recovery work are totally different than what you’re used to. Instead of having a massive list of attachments that will work with most weapons for any specialist, each weapon in Black Ops 4 will feature its own unique list of attachments. This will make weapon builds much more focused, and make balancing a little easier for the team — at least in theory.

Healing is also seeing a huge change. Your soldier will not longer automatically heal over time. Instead, you’ll trigger that heal regeneration manually with the press of a button. This will change the way that aggressive players, and defensive players, approach most of their firefights. It definitely adds a level of depth and tactical opportunity that wasn’t there before, and we’re eager to see how players adapt to the new changes.

