Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Slated for This Year, More Sources Confirm

Days ago you may remember a rumor we brought to your attention, claiming that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was due to launch some time this year, and that the game would be coming to Nintendo Switch in addition to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This morning, Eurogamer is corroborating that report, claiming that multiple sources have come forward to confirm the rumor. The game is reportedly, and to the surprise of no one, in development from Activision’s Treyarch studio, and Eurogamer’s sources claim that it is indeed slated to launch in 2018.

This would be the first Call of Duty game to hit the Nintendo Switch, and the first major Activision game to hit the console besides Skylanders: Imaginators. If Treyarch manages to produce a game that comes across as polished, optimized, and well-suited to the Switch’s unique features and limitations, I have a feeling that it would mark the beginning of a new, stronger relationship between Nintendo and Activision. Can you imagine how well a fantastic Black Ops game would sell on the Switch?!

As stated in our original report, Marcus Sellars was the first person to talk about Black Ops 4, which he revealed openly in a tweet. So far, most everyone is contented to label Sellars as a “self-proclaimed” insider due to his less-than-perfect track record and indiscretion, though no doubt he is enjoying some vindication this morning. It’s important to remember that insiders must protect their sources at all costs, and so it’s never truly possible to confirm their claims until they either come to fruition, or don’t.

As for Black Ops 4, we knew it was on the way. Infinity War and Sledgehammer have cycled through their Call of Duty entries, and everyone knew that it was Treyarch’s turn at bat. It’s worth noting that Eurogamer made sure to state that it is still in the process of confirming a Nintendo Switch version of Black Ops 4. That is by far the most interesting and surprising part of the rumor, so we’re hoping that we can clench either confirmation or denial soon. We’ll keep you guys updated as we learn more.