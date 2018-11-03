‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Perk-Stacking Exploit Gets Removed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players no longer have access to an exploit that allowed them to stack perks in Multiplayer modes following Treyarch’s most recent update.

Treyarch told Black Ops 4 players on Reddit that the exploit had been removed while referring to the various mechanisms involved to make the exploit work. Filing the exploit under the “Create-a-Class” section of the notes, Treyarch said that players can no longer abuse class bug to bring stronger perks into games.

“Resolved an exploit where Create-a-Class changes in Custom Games could be carried over into Public Matches,” Treyarch’s patch notes said.

For those who were fortunate enough not to go up against the bug abusers when the exploit was live, the trick involved building classes in Custom Games and using a specific series of steps to make it so that the classes could have several instances of the same perk stacked on top of one another. The gif below shows one example of the exploit in action with a player using the bug to stack multiple Skulker perks in a real game. It looks like the clip has been sped up, but it’s actually just one player crouch-running super fast while all other players struggled to keep up with them.

Because the exploit required such specific steps to reproduce the effect above, it was impossible to accidentally bring the bug into the game, especially after news of the exploit became widespread. Treyarch said that it would be cracking down on players who abused it with the first offense warranting a warning where certain progression elements would be reset and continued offenses causing them to be permanently banned from the game.

“Player will be temporarily suspended from playing the game online, will have their stats, Emblems, and Paintjobs reset, will have online splitscreen privileges revoked, and will have their Leaderboard entries deleted,” Treyarch said about the first time players were caught abusing exploits or bugs.

“Player will be permanently suspended from playing the game online, will have their stats, Emblems, and Paintjobs reset, and will be blocked permanently from appearing in Leaderboards,” the developer said regarding consecutive exploit abuses.

The same update fixed the exploit for all platforms, but it also patched the PC version of the game with some platform-specific changes that rebalanced certain weapons, one combination in particular getting nerfed because of how strong it was.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s latest update is now live for all platforms.