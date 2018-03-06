Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Retail Listing Spotted

Ah, retail listings; the best timbre out there for that gamer fire. It’s becoming less and less uncommon for a retail “oopsie” to come to light, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come before publishers are necessarily ready to dole out that info. The latest retail sneak peek comes from GameStop regarding the next Call of Duty title, more specifically: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Unlike many “insider leaks” that can be easily photoshopped, the below screenshot looks too sloppy to be altered. The tip, courtesy of ChalieIntel, seems to prove earlier reports that Black Ops 4 was the next installment in place for the franchise’s annual release. It makes sense, give that Treyarch is up this year for their rotation, but this is the first time we’ve gotten any sort of viable proof to support that speculation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The screenshot above shows tee-shirts sporting ‘Black Ops 4’ characters, which does fall in line with every other Call of Duty release. GameStop loves their merch, and we love this retail listing because Black Ops is definitely one of those reasons that the franchise continues to have such a large fan base flock to it, despite what the rest of the internet says.

Other interesting thing of note is that the merchandise in question is supposed to become available on May 1st, meaning an official reveal should be coming soon. Again, makes sense given that Activision has a history of trailer announcements for their beloved shooter series in the month of April. I reached out to a source of my own with the same access, and they have confirmed that this is in the system and that this will be the next release.

Keep in mind, even with all of that evidence – it’s always smart to wait for the official greenlight from the developers themselves. Even speaking with our own sources confirming this information, it’s important to have that official “yes, this is happening” from those that make it themselves.

At this time, neither Activision nor Treyarch have commented on this latest leak. With it making its rounds, perhaps they will bump up their big reveal for this month.