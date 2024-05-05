Mortal Kombat 1 Homelander Gameplay Teaser Revealed

At long last, the first gameplay teaser of Homelander, the next DLC fighter in Mortal Kombat 1, has been revealed. Announced as part of Kombat Pack 1 this past year, Homelander has arguably been the most anticipated DLC character on the horizon for MK1. Despite such great anticipation from players, Homelander is one of the final fighters to arrive in the Kombat Pack as his release has come after Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, and Ermac. Now, we've finally been able to see what Homelander looks like in MK1, although his release date still hasn't been disclosed.

Unveiled during a panel at CCXP Mexico, Mortal Kombat 1 director Ed Boon showed off this initial glimpse of Homelander in action. Sporting his same look from The Boys TV series, this trailer featured a number of different recreations of iconic scenes from the Prime Video series. The trailer begins with Homelander drinking a bottle of milk (which has since become a popular GIF/meme) and closes with a glimpse of one of his two fatalities. Details associated with Homelander's move set have yet to be provided and will surely be revealed in a future trailer tied to the antagonist of The Boys.

You can watch Homelander's first gameplay teaser from Mortal Kombat 1 right here:

For the time being, the biggest question tied to Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1, which is his release date, has yet to be provided. Currently, NetherRealm Studios has only stated that he'll launch at some point in Spring 2024, which broadly means he should hit MK1 before midway through June. In the coming week, Mavado is set to finally come to Mortal Kombat 1 as the title's latest Kameo fighter. After this time, NetherRealm will likely switch its focus to Homelander and will eventually release a full-length gameplay trailer. Whenever that happens, we'll be sure to share the news of his launch here on ComicBook.com with you.

