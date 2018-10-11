‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Video Reveals Sprays and Emotes

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 video has surfaced that shows sprays and emotes being used in the multiplayer game mode.

Sharing a look at the sprays and emotes on the Black Ops 4 subreddit, a user posted a video that showed just over a minute of the upcoming Call of Duty game. Most of that minute was spent staring at a wall and throwing some sprays up on it while performing different emotes in front of the graphics. The emotes do leave the player vulnerable while they’re performing the actions, but it appears as though they can snap out of the emote when needed to react to a situation.

Like other games such as Overwatch and Fortnite that incorporate emotes and sprays into the formula, players can pull up a wheel of options during a match to choose from one of the ones that they brought into battle. The spray animation is quick and takes less than a second with options like a royal crown and big-eyed chicken shown. Seeing the wheel in full shows that there’s an octopus and a battery with a lightning bolt symbol down the middle while the other half of the wheel is dedicated to four different emotes.

The video above shows the emotes and sprays existing within the multiplayer portion of the game, though it makes sense that Treyarch and Activision would add it to the Blackout mode as well. A mixture of unlockable emotes and sprays as well as those purchased with real money seems like a likely outcome given how other games with similar features have worked in the past.

These new features are a first for the Call of Duty games, so there will undoubtedly be some uncertainty throughout the community as to whether the features belong in Black Ops 4. That kind of talk is already showing up within the post where the video was shared with Redditors asking why sprays and emotes are there in the first place and others pointing towards the trends in other games and saying that the Call of Duty feature shouldn’t be so surprising.

One valid concern that was raised was how the emotes cause the player to temporarily gain a third-person perspective. The view widens to the point that players can see the whole room and even outside of the building down the alley as seen in the video. It does appear to add a competitive advantage to the emote system, one that players with emotes will make use of if it does help them perform better, so it remains to be seen if Treyarch or the community will take issue with the feature.