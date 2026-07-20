Crimson Desert Drops to Lowest Price Yet in New, Limited Time Sale

A new sale for Crimson Desert has brought the popular open-world game to its lowest price yet. Since launching earlier this year, Crimson Desert has gone on to be a massive success. Not only has the game sold at a very high rate, but developer Pearl Abyss has continued to improve Crimson Desert frequently thanks to new updates. Now, for those who have been holding off on picking the game up, a new deal has come about that might be too good to pass up.

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Coming by way of Amazon, Crimson Desert is now selling at a price of $49. This deal represents a discount of a little over $20 off of its normal value, which equates to a 30% markdown. While there have been a handful of other sales across digital and retail marketplaces for Crimson Desert in the months since its arrival, none of them have fallen below the $55 threshold. As a result, this is now far and away the best sale that has been seen for the game so far.

The only drawback for this ongoing promotion, however, is that it only applies to the PS5 edition of Crimson Desert. For one reason or another, physical copies of the game on Xbox Series X/S haven’t been hit with the same discount and are instead still selling for $65.99. It’s not known why this is the case, but it dampens any excitement those on Xbox may have had for this promo.

Courtesy of Pearl Abyss

The other thing to note is that this Amazon sale for Crimson Desert isn’t going to last forever. In theory, the discount will apply from now until July 26th, which will give prospective purchasers about a week to take advantage of the lower price. However, Amazon has made this sale one that only applies to a certain number of copies of Crimson Desert. Once all of these copies are purchased, the game will then return to its normal rate.

Fortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any immediate danger of Crimson Desert selling out of these allotted, cheaper copies. At the time of this writing, only 14% of the available Crimson Desert units have been claimed by Amazon users, which means that there’s still plenty of stock remaining. Still, if you’re someone who wants to buy the game while it’s a bit cheaper, you’ll want to pounce on this offer sooner rather than later.