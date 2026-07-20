New Footage From Canceled Kingdom Hearts Game Appears Online, And Fans Are Trying to Figure Out How It’s Tied to KH4

It’s been years since fans got a new entry in the Kingdom Hearts series, with the last mainline entry being released in 2019. Fans have been eagerly awaiting some sort of follow-up for Sora, especially after the ambiguous elements of his fate in Kingdom Hearts III and the subsequent story expansions. One of the games that was meant to bridge the gap from what came before to what awaited fans was Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link, a mobile game that was suggested to be directly setting up Kingdom Hearts 4. However, Square Enix pulled the plug on the game in 2025.

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Now, a video has been posted online that is supposedly a leaked copy of what would have been part of the game’s opening cinematic. While fans are still debating the authenticity of the video, it does offer a lot of surprising clues about what the shape of Kingdom Hearts 4 could be if it is authentic. Even just on its own, this video suggests that the future of Kingdom Hearts could look entirely different from what fans have come to expect from the anime-influenced approach to the game visuals.

What’s In The Supposedly Leaked Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link Cinematic

A supposedly leaked cinematic from the canceled mobile game Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link is a wild direction for the series to take. After being posted online, fans have been debating whether the video is a legitimate leak or just a fan creation. The footage sees a group of people (their identities hidden by their space suits) venturing through a portal into a black void. There, they discover a massive and monstrous Heartless in the darkness. The explorers quickly throw themselves into battle against the entity, using Keyblades to fight it with a mix of physical blows and magical spells.

Yo the kingdom hearts missing link intro is real the astronaut guys are real what the fuck was grandpa Nomura cooking with this game https://t.co/7JVbdrnJ9N pic.twitter.com/DcW1Af8fNb — kij (@kijuler) July 19, 2026

After defeating it, the inky darkness gives way to a modern cityscape, which some fans believe to be the world of Quadratum (the teased setting for the massive Kingdom Hearts 4) or potentially Scala ad Caelum (a major location in Kingdom Hearts 3). It’s all very ambiguous, with the identities of the Keyblade wielders, the motivations behind their exploration, and the full circumstances of the battle left unknown. It’s an intriguing tease for the story of the game, which is all the more frustrating now that the game has been formally cancelled. With fans still awaiting any clues about what Kingdom Hearts IV could look like, there are plenty of details in the teaser that suggest a very different tone at play for at least one world in the game.

What Does Supposed Missing-Link’s Intro Say About Kingdom Hearts 4

If the cinematic is indeed real, then it suggests that Kingdom Hearts was going to be getting increasingly sci-fi in its style and tenor. While the series has always featured some high-tech options and inventive characters, most of the game’s visual aesthetic is rooted in fantastical battles and magical forces. Organization XIII might have used a lot of high-tech weapons, but it was always more visually attuned to the fantasy genre. This time, the Keyblade wielders seem to be wearing futuristic space suits that allow them to explore corrupted areas, speaking to a more realistic or sci-fi visual style. That’s also consistent with the previous previews of Kingdom Hearts IV, where Sora looks far more realistic than his previous iterations as a far more animated-looking character.

If this leak is authentic, then it suggests that, at least during the development of Missing-Link before it was cancelled, the realistic setting of something like Quadratum was poised to be a key location in the overarching narrative. This could open the door for more technological advances to come into play with Sora and the other Keyblade wielders. The established heroes could even get their own suits (if that’s not already them in the cinematic), allowing the game to take on more of a Death Stranding vibe than anything else in the series. They also have the ability to fly with booster packs, which could suggest a very different combat mechanic. While it likely won’t be confirmed anytime soon by Square Enix one way or the other, the supposed leaked cinematic does pose some very intriguing questions about the shape and style of Kingdom Hearts VI.