The Elder Scrolls 6 Fans Get New Update From Bethesda, And It’s the Best News In Years

The Elder Scrolls 6 fans just got a new update from Bethesda, and it’s the best news said fans have received in years, and it doesn’t even have to do particularly with the long-awaited RPG. Bethesda Game Studios recently gave a nothingburger update about The Elder Scrolls 6. The update didn’t say when the game would be revealed, released, or what platforms it’s coming to. It didn’t give any details on the game either. It just revealed the studio is happy with how development is coming along with its game. It’s a completely meaningless update; however, alongside this update, Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard came out of the woodwork to talk to fans and press, and he provided his own updates.

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Todd Howard is in his mid-50s and an extraordinarily wealthy man. He’s coming to retirement age, and many in his position would have already retired. Over the years, there’s been some scuttlebutt that there’s been some friction between Howard and Xbox, and that this has increased since Asha Sharma took over as Xbox CEO earlier this year. Combine this with the aforementioned fact, and it’s reasonable to speculate that Howard may be done at Bethesda soon. This has been pretty common speculation across the Internet lately. Thankfully, there doesn’t appear to be anything to it.

Todd Howard Ain’t Going Anywhere

Speaking with Jason Schreier, Howard revealed that he was once pondering what retirement could look like, but this is no longer the case. In fact, Howard said it’s not something even remotely on his mind, currently, as he loves making games and loves doing it with his team at Bethesda Game Studios.

This is good news for The Elder Scrolls 6, Fallout 5, and every Bethesda Game Studios’ release beyond it for obvious reasons. While Bethesda Game Studios’ glory years are seemingly a thing of the past, it’s not because of Todd Howard. Bethesda Game Studios, like most AAA western studios, has several problems, but Howard is not one of them. It’s the inverse, in fact. In 2026, Bethesda Game Studios mostly has two great things going for it: its IP and Todd Howard. The day Todd Howard moves on will be the day the decline of Bethesda Game Studios really begins. It’s impossible to replace that level of vision and expertise and gravitas. So, the fact that the studio looks prepared to hold onto Howard for the foreseeable future is great news for every game in its pipeline. To this end, any fan who was fearing Howard may leave in the middle of The Elder Scrolls 6 development, this should no longer be concerned.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.