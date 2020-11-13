Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Giving Away Free Items, But There's a Catch

✖

With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War officially out everywhere as of November 13th, players can start their new Call of Duty grind all over again to unlock weapons, skins, Operators, and more. Some people who played in the beta may have already gotten a head start on some of those unlocks through reaching certain levels, and now that the game’s out, Activision announced another way where players can get some free stuff. The only thing they have to do in exchange is give an email address to receive Call of Duty updates at which point players will be gifted a shotgun Blueprint and a unique Charm.

Activision offered the special Blueprint and Charm up to players in its latest blog post that went over everything you could expect to find in the game. After reminding players of things like the Woods Operator Pack and the Confrontation Weapon Pack which are optional DLCs you can purchase to unlock things like stylized weapons and more, Activision explained how players could have the “Battle Worn” Blueprint added to their inventories.

The next chapter begins. #BlackOpsColdWar Get the intel on what's available in the much-anticipated sequel to the original Black Ops: https://t.co/BLjBHQj7y4 pic.twitter.com/OyJXxJsl4i — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 12, 2020

“Based on the powerful pump-action platform that can potentially one-shot enemy players, the ‘Battle Worn’ Weapon Blueprint is pre-configured with an extended mag, stock and grip, making it a fantastic weapon for chaotic high volume close-quarters fights,” Activision said about the shotgun Blueprint pictured below. “It also features a badass black-and-green MACV-SOG camo, complete with the group’s iconic insignia.”

(Photo: Activision)

To get the Blueprint, all you have to do is log into your Activision account and head to your preferences where you’ll then select the option to opt into email updates. After that, you’ll receive an email containing the Blueprint after you’ve logged into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for the first time. For the unique Charm, Activision said that’ll be given out around your birthday, so you’ll have to wait on that one unless you game the system and say your birthday is sooner than it is.

For those just now hopping into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, you can check out all of the available multiplayer maps here to get ready for online play. It’d also be smart to read over the patch notes and see what all has changed from the time the beta was playable to now if you participated in that preview.