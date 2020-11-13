Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Servers Experiencing Issues

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's servers on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC are experiencing issues. At the moment of writing this, the new COD has been available for roughly 20 minutes, but players have been unable to get into multiplayer matches due to server overload. The moment the servers went live, players flooded them, which in turn caused them to crash. After being completely down for 15 minutes, Treyarch and Activision seem to have stabilized the servers a bit, partially thanks to the server queue that has since been implemented to slow down the flood to a manageable flow.

Of course, it will be hours, if not days, before the servers completely stabilize themselves, as is this the case with every Call of Duty. As you may remember, this happened with last year's Modern Warfare, 2018's Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, and every modern COD before this. It's not a midnight COD launch without the servers completely crashing and being dodgy for the first couple of days.

At the moment of publishing, neither Treyarch, Acticision, or any official Call of Duty social media accounts have addressed the server issues, but we do know they are well aware of the problems, hence why the queue was implemented.

The race to find Perseus has begun. #BlackOpsColdWar is now rolling out across the world on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/nv4YDWWgbT — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 13, 2020

Of course, we will be sure to update the story as official updates are provided or if we see a prolonged period of stability. In the meantime, for a workaround, trying going offline, then pressing play on the main menu, and then try and boot up the multiplayer. According to some players, this has been an effective workaround.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the game and all things Call of Duty -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, every type of article -- click here.