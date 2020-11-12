Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Here Are All 10 Multiplayer Maps Available at Launch

The next chapter of the never-ending Call of Duty saga is almost here, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War set to launch on Friday. This new game takes things back to the world of Black Ops, after Modern Warfare came along and reinvented the franchise for the better. It remains to be seen how much players will enjoy the new Black Ops installment after falling in love with everything Modern Warfare had to offer, but folks are intrigued by the game nonetheless. In addition to the return of Zombies to the franchise, as well as the connective progression that Cold War will share with Warzone and Modern Warfare, players are interested to see what all of the new mutliplayer maps have in store. Some of these maps were already confirmed during the beta version of the game last month, but there are a couple of additional maps that are coming to light now that some people have a copy of Cold War in their hands. Charlie Intel rounded up all of the multiplayer maps included at launch in order to give players an idea of what they may be running into. There were already eight maps revealed for the launch, and they're joined by two additional small maps: Checkmate and Garrison. Whether you're into 6v6 gameplay or massive Fireteam modes, there are maps for you. Check out the full list of confirmed Black Ops Cold War launch maps below!

Moscow (Photo: Activision) Moscow is set in a downtown area of the Russian city, and it features the classic, close-quarters combat that Call of Duty fans have come to love. This became a quick favorite amongst players during the open beta, especially when it comes to objective game modes. Moscow is one of the five maps that only supports 6v6 game modes.

Checkmate (Photo: Activision) Checkmate is another of the strictly 6v6 maps available at launch, meaning that it's probably one of the smaller ones the game has to offer. Unlike most of the other maps on this list, it wasn't included as a part of the beta. The entire map is set in a practice facility in East Germany, where soldiers simulated stopping an assassination attempt on the president.

Garrison (Photo: Activision) One of the first leaked maps from Black Ops Cold War, Garrison is set at a military base in West Germany. The map is another of the five that only support 6v6 game modes.

Satellite (Photo: Activision) Like Moscow, Satellite is one of the maps in Black Ops Cold War that only supports 6v6 gameplay. Unlike Moscow, however, it provides a much more open environment for players. The desert-set map is a sniper's paradise.

Miami (Photo: Activision) Miami is the final 6v6-only map that will be included in the game at launch. Of course, that will likely change as time goes on and DLC is made available. From an aesthetic perspective, Miami is the most exciting of the Cold War offerings, featuring plenty of neon lights and beach-side architecture.

Cartel (Photo: Activision) If you played the Cold War beta for any length of time, it's likely you spent some time in the Cartel map. The farm-set map features a large hangar, a deep creek bed, and a sniper tower. Cartel supports both 6v6 standard and 12v12 Combined Arms game modes.

Crossroads (Photo: Activision) Given that this is the Cold War, we should've expected multiple snow-covered maps in the lineup. Crossroads will be loved by snipers, but there are enough structures littered throughout to allow close-quarters players a chance to keep up.

Armada (Photo: Activision) Armada is easily the most unique and intriguing map in Black Ops Cold War, though it also has the potential to be the most frustrating. The map takes place on three warships in the middle of the ocean. Two smaller ships, which serve as spawn points, are connected to a main ship in the middle, where most of the fighting actually takes place. Armada was designed for the Combined Arms game modes.

Alpine (Photo: Activision) Alpine is one of the two large maps in Black Ops Cold War that's designed specifically for the 40 player Fireteam game mode. The map is set at a ski lodge on the side of the mountain, featuring multiple lodges and vehicle options.