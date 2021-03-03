Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Is on Sale for a Limited Time

✖

If you've been waiting for a price drop to jump in on the latest Call of Duty craze, now might be the best time to take the plunge. The digital storefronts for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC have finally added Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to their sales, making the game available for cheaper than it has been in quite a long time. That said, given the new Call of Duty game's continued popularity, this isn't a price that is going to last. The sale for Black Ops Cold War will be ending in exactly two weeks, on March 18th.

Right now, you can get the base Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game on whichever platform you choose for a total of $44.99, about $15 off of the usual price. This covers the game on previous generation consoles like PS4 and Xbox One. The standard edition on PC is a few dollars cheaper ($39.99).

If you have one of the next generation consoles, such as the PS5 or Xbox Series X, you can purchase the cross-gen bundle, which is also $15 off of its usual asking price ($69.99). Finally, you can get the digital ultimate edition for $74.69, which comes with multiple content packs as well as the next gen version of the game.

The sale is available digitally through PlayStation, Xbox, or PC, and those links will take you to the storefronts where you can purchase the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has consistently been one of the most popular games on the market since its release last year. Part of the reason for that success is the continued addition of new content. Most recently, along with Season 2, Black Ops Cold War added the long-awaited Outbreak mode to Zombies, which brings the undead into open maps.

Here's Call of Duty's official description of Outbreak:

"As Requiem continues to fall behind in the arms race against Omega Group, various regions in the Ural Mountains have recently become Dark Aether outbreak sites. With new opportunities to research the Dark Aether and advance Requiem’s agenda, it’s up to you and three fellow agents to complete the deadly experiments that few have survived.

"Continuing the Dark Aether story, Outbreak takes place across massive play spaces throughout the Ural Mountains, packed with new enemies, team objectives, player rewards, and intel to discover on foot, in vehicles, or by jump pads. Whether its hunting down elite enemies using a satellite tracker, escorting a Rover that detects dimensional portals, or holding out against zombies in a confined Dark Aether zone, agents of Requiem will need to complete these investigations before they can Exfil… or risk entering a Dark Aether portal to a new region for even more rewards."

Are you going to be checking out Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War now that it's finally on sale? Let us know in the comments!