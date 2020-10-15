Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Game Mode Schedule Released for Final Weekend

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s second weekend of the beta is underway now with new content available for the first time as early access is extended to Xbox One and PC players. Just like the first beta weekend that was only open to PlayStation 4 players, not all of the content will be released right away this weekend. Instead, part of the beta’s content is available now while more will be added as it continues until everything is fully available until the time the beta ends on October 19th.

Activision and Treyarch shared the schedule for this weekend’s beta in its latest breakdowns of what players can expect from the Black Ops Cold War preview. Starting today on October 15th, the game features two new maps called Ruka and Alpine that weren’t in the first weekend of the beta. Game modes also new to this weekend include Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, a mode that’s been previewed often before its released, and Hardpoint, a mod that’ll be familiar to longtime Call of Duty players.

The schedule for the second weekend of #BlackOpsColdWar Beta is here. Check out the full details:https://t.co/UZmbYSB6CU pic.twitter.com/mjCYcVtAcY — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 15, 2020

Those maps will join the rotation with all the previously enabled ones and the two new game modes will join Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, Combined Arms Domination + Assault, and VIP Escort. The level cap is also Rank 31 right now, so if you maxed out last weekend or were nearing the max level, you’ve got more room to grow.

Starting on October 17th when the beta is free for everyone regardless of if you pre-ordered Black Ops Cold War or not, even more content will be added. The maps will stay the same and all the game modes listed above will stick around with one more mode called Control added. Barring any surprise announcements from Treyarch, that’ll be the extent of the Black Ops Cold War content during the beta.

It's very possible updates for the beta could be released over the next few days to adjust some of the existing content or address problems as they arise. Until then, players are now able to hop into the beta until it ends on October 19th.