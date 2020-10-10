Treyarch Responds to Controversial Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Report

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War report has COD fans divided, but it's not true. Today, during the second day of the ongoing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta on PS4, multiple players stumbled across references to "Reserves" within the menu of the Beta, prompting players to think Reserves were coming back, which prompted considerable uproar. Problem is, this isn't happening. As for why Reserves are being referenced within the beta, well, according to Treyarch, it comes down to leftover code from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 that is surfacing due to a bug.

If you didn't see the "report" making the rounds, when a keyboard and a mouse are connected to the PS4 while the Beta is running, a menu pops up that references Black Market, Reserves, and more. Of course, the fact that it takes this specific input to pop the menu should have been an indication that this is simply a bug, but many players took it and ran with it.

Addressing all of this, a Treyarch employee confirmed over on Reddit that this menu pop is the result of leftover code from Black Ops 4 being within the files of the Beta. And this is common. For example, Apex Legends has a ton of Titanfall files.

"For context, this was a bug where placeholder UI from Black Ops 4 was leftover in a Message of the Day template," said the developer.

For now, we haven't seen Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's monetization in action, but according to Activision and Treyarch, it's going to be exactly the same type of monetization you see in 2019's Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the game and all things Call of Duty -- including the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or peep the relevant links below: