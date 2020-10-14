First Look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's New Warzone Map Reportedly Revealed

✖

Our first look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's new Warzone map has reportedly been revealed and been hiding in plain sight. According to various Call of Duty journalists and insiders, today's' new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer that reveals Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, a new 40-player mode coming to the Beta on PS4, Xbox One, and PC this weekend features a quick glimpse at the new Warzone map. More specifically, and about 10 seconds into the trailer, someone jumps from a plane in battle royale-esq fashion. Now, the map pictured is for Fireteam, but it's reportedly also a part of the new Warzone map being prepared for the release of Black Ops Cold War.

The trailer itself doesn't reveal this -- nor any official party -- however, Charlie Intel hints at this, as does Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson. Meanwhile, ModernWarzone goes as far to claim that this indeed our first look at the new Warzone map.

Below, you can check out the "first look" for yourself:

A first look at the Warzone map in Black Ops Cold War! pic.twitter.com/NzfwxBPmxB — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) October 14, 2020

There's a reason "certain people" have tweeted out the Fireteam map looks like it could be in Warzone 😏 — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) October 14, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither Activision, Treyarch, or Raven Software have commented on this bit of speculation, and it's unlikely any of them will, as they all maintain a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors, reports, leaks, and speculation. As a result, for now, take everything above with a grain of salt.

Treyarch and Raven Software already confirmed Warzone will be part of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War package, but for now, it remains to be seen how the free-to-play battle royale game is implemented. In the past, rumors and leaks have hinted that this implementation will include a new map and the addition of zombies, but for now, these are just rumors and leaks.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the upcoming installment and all things COD click here or check out the relevant links below: