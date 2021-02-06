Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Eases Up on Movement Penalty

✖

Treyarch Studios released a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update this week that added a new penalty to players’ movement speeds and jump heights immediately after they land from an initial jump. The change was naturally ill-received by many players who had to adjust to the revised movement system and couldn’t react as quickly after landing from a jump, though Treyarch said when the update was released that it would monitor community sentiments and make adjustments as needed. That’s exactly what’s happened as of Saturday with Treyarch releasing another Black Ops Cold War update to ease up on the movement penalty.

Players first started noticing the movement penalty from jumping after the Season One Reloaded update dropped, but it was the patch notes for the February 5th update that confirmed the change was in effect. Black Ops Cold War’s patch from Saturday doesn’t remove the movement penalty and lessens it instead, though Treyarch said the change was only a slight one.

In today's #BlackOpsColdWar update: • #FirebaseZ stability fixes

• Movement update

• Bug fixes in Zombies and MP Patch notes: https://t.co/spKL33Taqt pic.twitter.com/HnhDjp06Bp — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 6, 2021

Aside from that change, the rest of the update adjusted various other parts of the game’s Multiplayer and Zombies modes. The full patch notes for the February 6th update can be found below beginning with the adjustment to the movement speed and jump height penalty.

Multiplayer

Movement

Slightly reduced penalties to speed and jump height when landing from a jump.

Stability

Fixed a rare crash related to Gunfight.

Scorestreaks

Care Package Addressed an issue where shooting down a Care Package helicopter with a launcher would not destroy it.



Zombies

Stability

Fixed multiple crashes related to Jump Pads, Assault Rounds, Essence Traps, Tombstone Soda, Hellhounds, and the Mimic in “Firebase Z.”

Enemies

Addressed an issue where the Orda would not fire its secondary attacks appropriately.

Gameplay

Addressed issues that allowed the player to get on top of the Fire Control Unit in the Defense Lines.

General

Addressed an issue with Medals showing incorrect info (Fake Out, Hold the Line).

Fixed description tab time and score limit for multiple modes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s latest update is now live across all paltforms.