Call of Duty Modders Reveal Remaster of Black Ops 2's Tranzit Zombies Map

A new fan project brings back one of the more iconic Call of Duty Zombies maps. Call of Duty is a franchise that is pretty much iconic from top to bottom. From the blockbuster campaigns with larger than life characters and bombastic scores to multiplayer modes with immediately recognizable maps and weapons, Call of Duty has become one of the biggest shooter franchises in history. In addition to that, it has also found ways to lure people in who don't really care that much for military first-person shooters. The series' zombies mode is one of its most popular attractions and has spawned some really iconic maps, characters, and weapons over the years. It's even more impressive given the mode came from a small team on World at War largely doing it as a fun little side project. Now, it's a major staple of the series.

In Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, Treyarch was looking to shake up the maps for zombies in a big way. The game launched with a brand new, massive map dubbed Tranzit. Players start at a bus stop and board a bus driven by a robot to navigate key areas of the map. If you miss the bus, you can run between locations, but you will get caught in a fog with other types of hellish monsters. It was a really unique map and Call of Duty hasn't really done much with the concept since then, largely because it was a bit divisive among fans. However, a group of mappers have remade Tranzit for the custom zombies map community in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.

Original Black Ops 2: Tranzit makes a return to the fan favourite world of Custom Zombies brought to you by a small team of mappers.



Sign up for early access coming soon. pic.twitter.com/iyS86woZaE — Green Run Productions (@Tranzit_Project) September 5, 2023

As of right now, we don't know when the map will be available, but the team behind the project has launched a Patreon page where you can get early access and updates on the map. It should be a fun remaster for fans to sink their teeth into. Bringing to Black Ops 3 as a custom map will allow the team to likely give it an extra layer of polish and make use of the tools for the Black Ops threequel.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The Modern Warfare series is getting its first zombies mode later this year. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be getting an open-world zombies mode, similar to Outbreak. The mode is still heavily under wraps, but it has been confirmed to take place on the new Warzone map. It will not be round-based and will feature some distinct differences from Treyarch's typical zombies mode, but it should be an interesting experiment. As of right now, it's unclear how many zombies maps will be released for MW3. Treyarch is confirmed to be the team developing this mode.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Release Date



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. The game will also get a beta starting on October 6th.