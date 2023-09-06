Call of Duty Leak Reveals Diablo 4 Skins for Season 6

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 might be on the horizon, but there's still one more season left in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone before every packs up for newer pastures. Season 6 is expected to arrive in September and will bring with it a new Halloween event. Previous leaks claimed that Valak from The Conjuring is going to make an appearance when the event goes live, but now it sounds like the demon might be joined by at least one more force from Hell. New info found by data miners is pointing toward a few Diablo 4 characters coming to the hit FPS.

The info was first posted by ModernWarzone on Twitter, who noted that data miners spotted files with references to "Lillith" and the "Butcher." The Butcher reference you could maybe write off, but Lillith seems too on the nose to not be Diablo-related. It also might seem a bit odd at first glance for Call of Duty to be crossing over with Diablo 4, but remember that both games fall under the Activision umbrella, so it's not too surprising to see the two massive series collaborate.

Data miners have found files with references to Diablo 4 characters “Lilith” and the “Butcher” in Modern Warfare II and Warzone in the most recent update.



Rumor suggests this collaboration will release in Season 6 with The Haunting update / event in MW2 and Warzone. pic.twitter.com/PIf3VWVpoo — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) September 4, 2023

It'll be interesting to see if the crossover goes back the other way when Diablo 4's Season of Blood drops in October. Will the next Diablo 4 battle pass include a Captain Price-themed helmet or is something like that a bit too wacky for Diablo 4? Fortunately, Blizzard is hosting a developer deep dive in early October to give us all of the details on what to expect from Diablo 4 Season 2.

When is Season 6 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone?

Developer Treyarch hasn't given players an exact timeframe for when Season 6 will kick off in MW2 and Warzone, but the Season 5 battle pass timer runs out on September 27. Presumably, Season 6 will launch sometime soon after that, though there may be some downtime between the two seasons, but that's usually minimal. Take that date with a grain of salt until Treyarch makes an official announcement though.

As for what's going to be included in Season 6, we don't know much yet. There have been rumors about Valak as mentioned above, but it's not the only one who has popped up in recent leaks. We've also seen leaks claiming Skeletor from Masters of the Universe, Alucard, Spawn, and Captain Price are all coming to the games during Season 6. Again, none of those have been confirmed by official sources, so take them with a hefty dose of skepticism.

Alongside that, we'll likely get all the usual stuff that comes with a new season. That means new weapons, maps, and limited-time modes. If the rumors of Season 6 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone being horror-themed, we'll probably see an event or two around that. In fact, one rumor going around is that the event will be called "The Haunting of Al Mazrah" as a callback to the popular 2020 version of the Halloween event.