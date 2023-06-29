Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Release Window Revealed

We now know when to expect Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to release. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in all of entertainment, largely holding its dominance on consoles and PC. The series has been the best selling franchise consistently almost every single year and Activision seemingly wasn't satisfied with just that. A few years ago, as phones have become increasingly powerful, the publisher moved to make a Call of Duty mobile game. This game became an immediate hit as it successfully captured the frenetic gameplay of the series and put it on a mobile device while also featuring weapons, maps, and characters from the franchise's best games. Now, Activision is aiming to bring another version of Call of Duty to mobile.

After seeing how big PUBG and Fortnite (RIP on mobile) did on mobile devices, Activision tried to figure out how to bring its battle royale to mobile. Call of Duty: Warzone has been in the works for mobile platforms for a minute and it seems like it may soon be available for fans to enjoy. The game was announced last year with a 2023 release window in mind, but that has been narrowed down for a fall 2023 release courtesy of Activision CEO Bobby Kotick (via VGC). The exec revealed this news during the hearing for the Microsoft vs. FTC hearing with regards to the former's acquisition of Activision. As of right now, we're still waiting to hear more about exact dates and further details, but it likely isn't too far out.

It's expected that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will have shared progression with the core games, which should make for a rewarding experience for fans. Some Call of Duty fans stick purely to the console/PC versions of the game because it's more robust, but it seems like Activision wants this to be more of a companion experience when it releases. Hopefully, we won't have to wait long to hear more about it.

Are you interested in Warzone Mobile? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.