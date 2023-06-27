Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Sequel Seemingly Teased by Insider

A Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War sequel may be on the way, if a new tease from an insider is anything to go off of. Call of Duty has been a pretty well-oiled machine for two decades now with the series truly finding its rhythm in the late 2000s and early 2010s when it opted to create sub franchises like Modern Warfare and Black Ops. Treyarch has consistently been producing Black Ops games since 2010 and although it has gone in some wildly differing directions by going to the far-flung future with jetpacks and wall-running, the last entry was a return to the franchise's roots.

We have no official word on what Treyarch's next Call of Duty game will be, but it is expected to release next year. Some leaks have suggested the game will revolve around the Iraq war, but that's about all we actually know. This would be interesting given this would sort of veer into the topics and settings of the Modern Warfare series, but there may be a bit more to set it apart. A new video from Call of Duty insider RalphsValve features real footage from what appears to be the Gulf War/Operation Desert Storm, a war that happened in the early 1990s. The video also features some voice over from Adler, a character from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, noting that Perseus (the latter game's antagonist's villain) is dead. This may suggest that he's not actually dead or some other big conspiracy that connects back to Black Ops Cold War, a game that takes place roughly ten years before the Gulf War.

As of right now, we can only speculate. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is expected to be the game that releases later this year, something that caught some fans off guard because it's rare to see a Call of Duty that has back-to-back entries consecutive years. We likely won't hear more about the next Black Ops game until next summer.

