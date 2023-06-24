New Call of Duty 2023 Tease Has OG Fans Excited

A new tease from a well-known Call of Duty leaker and insider has OG fans of the series. The Call of Duty series has been around for two decades, but it didn't start to become the behemoth it is today until 2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, one of the most influential games ever released and a game that spawned the Modern Warfare sub-series, the most popular sub-series in Call of Duty, though Black Ops is a close second. To this end, according to rumors, this year's Call of Duty is going to be a reboot/remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Adding to these rumors, The Ghost of Hope on Twitter -- the aforementioned leaker -- the new installment is set to "play much more like a classic COD." To be fair, this has been said about several previous and recent installments with various results of accuracy, however, "classic COD" is enough of a one-two combo to get most nostalgic and OG Call of Duty fans excited.

For now, take the tease with a grain of salt as it's unclear how much of it is report versus speculation. Further, even if it's 100 percent the latter, it still should be taken with a grain of salt as it's unofficial information from a source who has been both on the money and off the mark in the past. Whether it's true or not, remains to be seen, but it's enough to have fans hopeful. For example, the first reply to the information is "hopefully so done with MW2 right now."

Call of Duty 2023 -- expected to be a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 -- is anticipated to release sometime this holiday season, likely in October, but possibly in November. According to rumors, it will be a cross-gen game, which is to say available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in addition to PC.

For more coverage on all things Call of Duty -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation as it pertains to Call of Duty 2023 -- click here. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from this year's Call of Duty?