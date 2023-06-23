Call of Duty Will Continue to Release on PlayStation, Testifies Xbox

Call of Duty will continue to release on PlayStation so long as Sony allows it, testifies Xbox. Call of Duty has been one of the biggest franchises in not just gaming, but all of entertainment for quite a long time. The series is consistently the best-selling game every year, with rare exceptions when Rockstar Games releases a new title, and is usually the hottest game of the holiday season. It's a juggernaut and there's a lot of concern that Microsoft could completely swallow it up with its acquisition of Activision. Microsoft has routinely stated that it plans to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, but fans and even Sony don't want Microsoft to be able to go back on its word.

With that said, all of these promises have largely been made in the media. There are some contracts signed with other platform holders like Valve and Nintendo to put Call of Duty on those platforms for the next ten years, but Sony has rejected these same offers. With that said, during a hearing with regards to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, Xbox boss Phil Spencer testified that so long as Sony will allow them to, Xbox will continue to publish Call of Duty on PlayStation. All past, current, and future Call of Duty games are committed to going on PlayStation. Spencer also noted that this would stretch to future PlayStation consoles, beyond the PS5. Given Spencer said this under oath, it's pretty significant. As of right now, Xbox has no power over Call of Duty. It can only say what it wants to do with the franchise, but it does not yet own Activision.

Spencer has since clarified his comment and said Microsoft would make Call of Duty for the PS5 and “future PlayStation” consoles too — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 23, 2023

As of right now, we're in the endgame of this long, drawn out legal drama. Call of Duty is expected to get another new entry later this year and it would likely be the first game under Xbox's ownership, should the acquisition go through. However, given it's pretty late in development, it's unlikely Xbox would be able to make many sweeping changes to this new entry outside of likely putting it on Xbox Game Pass.

