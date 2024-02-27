Dying Light: The Board Game Launches on Kickstarter

A tabletop adaptation of Dying Light: The Board Game has launched on Kickstarter. Glass Cannon Unplugged has launched a new Kickstarter campaign for a 1-4 player tabletop version of Dying Light based on the popular zombie survival video game franchise. The new game puts players in the position of Runners, who explore the city of Villedor and try to avoid the various Infected haunting the city. In a twist on the zombie board game genre, Dying Light: The Board Game includes 3D terrain to help reflect the unique parkour style of the original video games and also incorporates the day/night cycle from the game. Other core gameplay mechanics include dice allocation and push-your-luck mechanics. As of press time, Dying Light: The Board Game has already passed $200,000 in pledges.

Originally released in 2015, Dying Light is a survival horror franchise in which zombies are slow and uncoordinated during the day, but become increasingly aggressive and dangerous at night. The franchise is also unique for incorporating parkour into its gameplay, with the player jumping from building to building and generally traversing the terrain using it. To date, Dying Light has had two main series games and one spin-off. A third game for the franchise has not been announced as of early 2024, although there was a seven year gap between the first and second games. Dying Light is developed by Techland, which is owned by Tencent.

The board game is being developed by Glass Cannon Unplugged, which has also developed board games based on Apex Legends and Frostpunk, as well as an upcoming board game based on Diablo.

Players can get a copy of Dying Light: The Board Game with a €60 pledge (about $66) and can obtain a deluxe edition that comes with more infected miniatures. Potential backers have until March 20th to back the campaign. You can check out additional details about the board game at their Kickstarter page.