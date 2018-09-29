Activision Comments on ‘Call of Duty,’ ‘Destiny 2’ Cross-Play Possibility

Now that Sony has done the unthinkable and crossed over into the cross-platform play camp, it’s time for studio developers and publishers alike to revamp their views on bridging the gap in between platforms. With popular online experiences like Call of Duty and Destiny 2, where does the line end for cross-platform play?

Activision recently reached out to IGN to discuss the possibility of cross-play with their franchises such as Destiny 2, Overwatch, and Call of Duty. When on the topic of opening up those gates between platforms, they mentioned “We’ve had a great experience with cross-play for Hearthstone on other platforms and have witnessed how compelling it can be for our community,” a spokesperson said.

They added, “There’s still a lot of work to do on both our side and the platform side to understand whether cross-play might be integrated into our other games, so we’ll be watching the upcoming test and will assess what the potential impact of this feature would be for our players and our games.”

This comes hot on the heels of Bethesda doing a seemingly 180 regarding wanting cross-platform play for their upcoming online title Fallout 76. In a recent fan interaction on Twitter, Bethesda’s Pete Hines responded:

“Folks, chill. I work with a lot of devs and games for whom this is important going forward. Fallout 76 does not support crossplay, for a number of reasons. I have no idea if it ever will. But I assure you it is not on our radar right now as we focus on B.E.T.A. and Launch.”

Does that mean this feature won’t open up in the future? Well no, not necessarily. The team over at Bethesda have said countless times that this is a first for the franchise and a first for a lot of their team members. They are going to have their hands full with the servers and making sure everything runs according to plan.

Adding cross-play mechanics into that while they are in the home stretch just doesn’t make sense at this time, but once the launch comes and goes and the server status has settled into a comfortable rhythm, there is no reason why Bethesda wouldn’t revisit the possibility in the future – they are clearly on board with this mode of play.

Needless to say, the industry is definitely rethinking their stance on breaking down platform barriers. With Sony’s staunch stance against cross-platform play up until this point, it was difficult for studios to want to even fight that battle but games like Rocket League and Fortnite have paved the way!