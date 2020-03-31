Call of Duty Players Are Petitioning for Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has indeed been remastered, Activision announced on Tuesday, but it’s only the game’s campaign mode that’s been remastered for modern platforms. There’s no multiplayer component to it and no Spec Ops mode either which means players will only playing through a story mode, though as far as Call of Duty campaigns go, it’s quite the story mode to play through. Despite how memorable the campaign is, players are still lamenting the fact that there’s no story mode and have even started petitioning for Activision to one day release a remastered version of Modern Warfare 2’s campaign.

There are probably multiple petitions out there by now asking for the game’s multiplayer mode to be released, but one of the more active ones titled “We want Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Multiplayer” that appeared just after the game’s official reveal currently has around 6,500 signatures. The number’s been steadily going up but has started to taper off between the time of publishing and the moment that the game was officially revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the petition that’s located on change.org, the creator cited Activision’s reasoning for not including multiplayer or Spec Ops in the game but insisted that “this legendary game deservers a full remaster” with all parts of the original intact. The creator begged Activision to “do right thing” and give Call of Duty players Modern Warfare 2 in full.

These petitions appear pretty much every time a big franchise does something a vocal part of the community disagrees with and don’t usually amount to much, so it’s difficult to imagine this petition or any others swaying Activision’s plans if they’re already set on not releasing a multiplayer mode. Modern Warfare has already been getting some content from Modern Warfare 2 added to that game, so it appears the ship has sailed for this remaster.

Regardless, people will still be picking up Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered to relive the game’s campaign again now that it’s available on the PlayStation Store. It’ll come to the Xbox One and PC in a month which has proven to be a different issue entirely.

Whether you’re signing the petition, downloading the campaign anyway, or both, you can see some of the reactions to the multiplayer-less game below.

Don’t See the Point

What’s the point in only remastering campaign I just don’t see the point yeah modern warfare 2 had the best campaign but we also want multiplayer the game just isn’t the same without the nostalgia you could make so much money — zRomzy (@oRomzys) March 31, 2020

Toss It Out

The fact that modern warfare 2 remastered doesn’t have multiplayer makes me really wanna throw my whole entire PlayStation in the garbage — Fraxwell Mench (@French83My) March 31, 2020

Could Always Play Right Now

So I could either A. Wait a month to buy a remastered modern Warfare 2 campaign for $20. Or B. Pop in my copy of modern Warfare 2 right now via Xbox backwards compatibility and have campaign, spec ops and multiplayer for free 🤔 — Gatlin (@GatlinWeyer) March 31, 2020

If Only

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered looks and feels amazing. Only if there was multiplayer :/ — Dan Morgz⚪ (@Dan_Morgz) March 31, 2020

As It Was

Not arsed about the campaign. MW2 multiplayer please. But not on the current Modern Warfare. Actually Modern Warfare 2 as it was, as its own game. Thats literally all we want, that and black ops 2 — Micky3lack (@Mickyblack33) March 31, 2020

Wishful Thinking

Absolutely no way they have spent all this time updating Modern Warfare 2 for it to only be a campaign… They’ve changed small things about most guns/attachments etc would they really do all that for a once off story mode ?? There has to be a multiplayer imo 🤔 #MW2Remastered — Glenn Bond (@GlennBond94) March 31, 2020

A Shame

Modern Warfare 2 remastered should have been done the same as MW1: with multiplayer. Some of my best memories with CoD were getting nukes from running around with a knife, dicking around with shields, c4, rocket launchers, and of course akimbo 1887s. Damn shame. #MW2Remastered — jeremy. (@jeremy0748) March 31, 2020

Begging for Multiplayer