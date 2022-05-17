Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Report Leaks New "Marketplace"

✖

A new report about Call of Duty 2022 -- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 -- has leaked that the heavily rumored DMZ mode for the game will include some type of new marketplace. Call of Duty has been printing money for years. Not only is each yearly installment the best-selling game every year unless Rockstar Games releases a new Red Dead Redemption or GTA, but Activision and co. also make piles of money on the backend through microtransactions. As you would expect, this two-pronged monetization approach is going nowhere. In fact, if a new report is accurate, it's expanding.

The report comes the way of well-known Call of Duty leaker, The Ghost of Hope, who claims that the aforementioned DMZ mode will arrive alongside a new marketplace where players can buy and trade items. Interestingly, everything you purchase and earn while playing the mode will carry over into multiplayer proper and Warzone 2 when it releases.

"Modern Warfare II's third mode 'DMZ' will include a marketplace where items can be bought and traded," reads a tweet from The Ghost of Hope. "You are able to earn skins, blueprints, and more from 'DMZ' that are usable across Multiplayer and eventually Warzone 2."

Modern Warfare II’s third mode ‘DMZ’ will include a marketplace where items can be bought and traded. You are able to earn skins, blueprints and more from ‘DMZ’ that are usable across Multiplayer and eventually Warzone 2. pic.twitter.com/Y76awTjwYq — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) May 16, 2022

Of course, this should all be taken with a grain of salt. Everything here is unofficial, and even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change. In the past, the leaker in question has proven mostly reliable, but they have also been off the mark as well. As for Activision and Infinity Ward, neither have addressed this report in any capacity. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

