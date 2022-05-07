Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Logo Gets Recreated as an Ice Sculpture

✖

Activision and Infinity Ward are really putting their marketing budget to use as they've recreated the logo for the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II with ice. At the end of April, Infinity Ward began teasing the next Call of Duty game with a picture of Ghost, one of the most iconic characters in the series. Shortly afterward, reports came in that NFL Draft prospects had seen Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, giving positive impressions of the new title. Said players were part of a marketing campaign at the NFL Draft where they donned custom clothes themed after the game. After enough hype was built up from this, Infinity Ward officially announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II with a teaser trailer and logo.

With a reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II rumored for June, Infinity Ward is doing its best to sustain the hype. Over on the Call of Duty Instagram account, a video of a pretty hefty ice sculpture that was built to resemble the game's logo was posted. The sculpture was crafted by Okamoto Studio, a team of ice sculptors in New York. The video is a pretty impressive feat, as the team assembled different shapes of ice and put them together like a puzzle before ultimately filling them with the green and black colors that represent the game. It's just one of many creative marketing efforts for the new game and it'll likely keep going as we get closer to the game's release.

As of right now, there are no official details regarding the game outside of the fact it will be on a new engine and release alongside a sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone. Rumors have suggested that the game will be inspired by films like Sicario. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is expected to focus on drug cartels as opposed to a WW3-level event, something that was vaguely hinted at in the teaser trailer if fans were paying close attention.

Are you excited for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.