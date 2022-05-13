Official Call of Duty: Warzone Candles are Now Available

✖

For some, gaming is a hobby, but for others, it's a way of life. It's not enough for some fans to just play games, they also have to experience their favorite franchises with their different senses. Call of Duty fans that feel this way are in luck, as Activision and Wick & Skull have partnered on officially-licensed candles. The candles come in three different scents, two of which are based on Call of Duty: Warzone. There's "Nuketown," "Pacific," and the Gulag-inspired "Second Chance." The three candles can be pushed for $19.99 each, or as part of a bundle which includes all three for $56.99.

An image of the three candles can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in purchasing any of these candles can do so right here.

Wick & Skull X Call of Duty



Available now: https://t.co/qy86qOSA4A pic.twitter.com/rvtT8AMkvm — W I C K & S K U L L (@wickandskull) May 11, 2022

While Call of Duty candles might seem kind of odd, it's worth noting that Wick & Skull has partnered with other publishers on officially-licensed video game scents in the past. The company's website currently has official candles inspired by Dead by Daylight and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. There are also some unofficial Resident Evil-inspired candles including "You Died" and, ahem, "Vampire Mommy," which Wick & Skull says "smells like being stepped on but with really nice shoes." I swear I'm not making any of that up.

All jokes aside, these should be a fun piece of merchandise for fans of Call of Duty! It's hard to say just how much these scents will evoke Call of Duty: Warzone or any other games in the series, but curious fans can find out for themselves. The website also gives information on the strength of each scent, for those more sensitive to smells. All three CoD candles are listed as "low stock" so interested fans should act quickly!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you interested in checking out any of these candles? Is this the kind of thing you'd buy? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!