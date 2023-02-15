Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Confirms Return of Gunfight

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be bringing back one of the most highly requested modes. Call of Duty lives or dies by its multiplayer. If it's not good, the game will run out of steam very quickly, which means it also needs to be supported to keep players constantly coming back. There is a lot of worthwhile competition out there, so it's easy to find something else that fills the void of Call of Duty. With that said, the developers do a pretty good job of listening to players about what kinds of content they want to see added to the game and now, one of the most requested modes is finally confirmed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be bringing back Gunfight very soon. Unfortunately, it won't be in the newly-released season 2 update. CharlieIntel attended a call about the future of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and reported that Gunfight is confirmed to return in season 3. Season 2 is expected to last 55 days, so you can expect Gunfight to arrive around April. It will come with its own set of maps and more maps will be added in the following seasons. The mode has been one of the most requested additions to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as it was a big part of 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and a revised version was featured in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Breaking: Gunfight is coming to #ModernWarfare2 with Season 03 with a specific set of maps. Additional Gunfight maps to be added with each season after. pic.twitter.com/zyWBRaSdoV — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 15, 2023

As of right now, it remains to be seen if or how Infinity Ward has changed Gunfight for Modern Warfare 2. The game mode in its previous iteration sees two teams of two placed on a small map with random loadouts. You only get one life a round, so it emphasizes skill and teamwork over pure luck. It's Call of Duty boiled down to its most barebones fundamentals and it has carved out a place in the hearts of a lot of players.

