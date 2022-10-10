Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Include Controversial Overwatch 2 Feature

Activision Blizzard's release of Overwatch 2 has been hampered by a handful of issues, including a controversial requirement that forces players to register a phone number. The requirement has frustrated some players, as pre-paid phones are not eligible. Following pushback, Activision has offered leniency for existing players, but it seems that this model will be the norm for the company's other games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As PC Gamer first noticed, the Battle.net page for Phone Notifications lists Modern Warfare 2 as a game that requires a phone number to gain access.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, newly created Overwatch 2 accounts, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts require a phone number," the company's official website reads.

Activision's rationale behind this new requirement is that it could help the publisher cut down on cheating. Since phone numbers can only be registered once, it makes it harder for players to circumvent a ban by creating a new account. Unfortunately, the move is also acting as a paywall, making it so that players can only enjoy games like Modern Warfare 2 or Overwatch 2 if they can afford a monthly phone plan.

It's possible that Activision could move away from this requirement if there's enough negative feedback, but it's difficult to say how many players this will impact. It's great that the company is taking strides to prevent cheating, but for players that have been with the Call of Duty series for a long time, it's easy to see how this might be frustrating. For now, players will just have to make their voices heard on social media if they want to see Activision Blizzard reverse course.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release October 28th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

How do you feel about Activision Blizzard's phone plan requirement? Do you think the company is unfairly pricing players out? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!