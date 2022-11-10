Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Adding Fan-Favorite Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players eager to see what's coming in Season 1 got some good news this week when Infinity Ward revealed that a fan-favorite map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (the newer Modern Warfare) would be coming to the game. A huge info dump from this week sharing all sorts of details confirmed that Shoot House would be part of Season 1, a small, chaotic map that appeared on and off in different playlists in Modern Warfare. Joining Shoot House will be Shipment, another popular map, but that one will come a bit later in Season 1.

Shoot House was confirmed alongside Shipment with both of those maps made popular in Modern Warfare set to make a return. They'll be familiar, sure, but also different with Activision and Infinity Ward describing the new iterations as "reimagined" versions of the originals.

Shoot House will come first, the Modern Warfare 2 creators said, with some backstory in place to give it a new home in the latest Call of Duty game.

"Situated in the jungles south of Las Almas, the Shoot House's new home was built for training cartel hired guns with the same level of intensity as Mexican Special Forces Operators," a preview of the map explained. "This live-fire facility is just as deadly as you remember it — a small, three-laned map conducive to all playstyles."

Ready up and prepare to drop in November 16. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 01 is incoming with a highly anticipated BR experience, all-new DMZ mode, reimagined MP maps, an all-new Battle Pass System, and a whole lot more.

That map will arrive with the launch of Season 1 which begins on November 16th, and midway through that season, we'll see Shipment added, too.

"Set on a cargo ship taking on water in a storm-ridden part of the Atlantic Ocean, a new Shipment is ready to bring back the chaos that only an ultra-compact map can provide," a preview of that map said. "Thinking about working around and off the map's boundaries, which was possible in previous versions? You might find yourself all at sea…"

These maps were regarded as favorites due to the close-quarters natures of the maps. They also proved to be prime maps for farming weapon camos with the game's creators acknowledging that fact in the announcement. A "Shoot the Ship" playlist appeared often in Modern Warfare to give players access to these maps alone, so expect to see the same thing when Modern Warfare 2 gets both of them.