Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Making Changes to Divisive Prestige System

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is making changes to its prestige system once again. Call of Duty has a lot of tried and true traditions, namely with how it handles its multiplayer. Every year, you can expect a standard 6v6 mode with custom loadouts and classic modes like Team Deathmatch. However, some things have evolved over the years such as customization and the franchise's prestige mode. Prestige was a feature added in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and allowed players to reset their progress in exchange for a fancy emblem. It showed that the player had invested a lot of time and was possibly pretty decent at the game.

This has evolved over the years to allow you to choose an item to keep when you prestige, unlock exclusive items, and much more. In recent years, it has become seasonal which has led to some controversy. The progression feels like it kind of stops at the regular max level, meaning you may feel like you've hit a wall within the first week of the game's release. Your rank would increase, but it didn't mean much and then it would reset every season. Infinity Ward has made some adjustments to its prestige system this year by making it so certain ranks serve as a "prestige" and it doesn't reset. Season one, releasing on November 16th, will include five prestige ranks. 56 is prestige 1, 100 is prestige 2, 150 is prestige 3, 200 is prestige 4, and 250, the season cap, is prestige 5. Of course, you will also get unique emblems, challenges, and other benefits for every prestige you earn.

Whether or not this will solve some of the complaints with the ranking system, it's still good to see Infinity Ward is taking feedback into consideration. It may not be as satisfying as the prestige system in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but it does ensure you continue to progress as you play. Given Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly be supported for two years, it's important to ensure there's a hook that keeps you grinding.

