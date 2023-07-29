Call of Duty 2023 Leaker Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Feature Missing From MW2

According to a plethora of rumors, reports, and even leaks, Call of Duty 2023 is going to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 redone in the stye of the recent reboots of Modern Warfare and MW2. This has yet to be officially confirmed by Activision or the rumored developer, Sledgehammer Games, both of which are running out of time to kick off the game's marketing campaign. When the silence will come to an end, remains to be seen, but in the meantime we have another report from an increasingly well known Call of Duty leaker.

At the forefront of rumors, reports, and leaks about this year's new Call of Duty game has been a Twitter account Bob Network UK, who has proven reliable in the past. According to the leaker, this year's game will mark the return of a major gameplay feature that was missing from last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which was reload cancelling, a feature that was missing due to the game's supposed commitment to realism.

What's worth noting though is the source classifies the information as a "rumor" themselves, which in turn suggests they may not be overly confident in the information. That said, this is just speculation based on the presentation of the information. All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Even if this information is accurate, it doesn't mean it's going to remain so by the time the game releases. Things change in game development all the time, especially for a game still under the wraps.

At the moment of publishing, Activision has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you think of reload cancelling coming back to Call of Duty, and what do you want to see from this year's new Call of Duty game?