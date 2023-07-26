Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Next Map "Looks Amazing", Claims Leaker

The next map for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is receiving some early high praise from a leaker. Call of Duty: Warzone has been an unstoppable beast since it debuted near the start of 2020, but many felt it was held back as a live service game. There weren't many maps released over its tenure and some of them were just new versions of existing maps. Part of this was because the battle royale simply wasn't designed for the kind of large scale longevity other games like this are made with. So, naturally, Activision decided to make a new version of Call of Duty: Warzone with a new map, new mechanics, and more to coincide with Modern Warfare 2.

Now, with the heavily rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, a new Warzone map is also rumored to be coming very soon. While there were existing rumors about what this map may be, Call of Duty content creator Metaphor claims the new map "looks amazing" with lots of POIs, buildings, and less empty space like a map like Caldera. They also noted that this unnamed map has a downtown space similar to Verdansk with one of the POIs being Overwatch from the original Modern Warfare 3, which is an extremely tall skyscraper that's under construction. Players will also be able to find other locations such as Countdown from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Metaphor went on to claim that this could be a new fan favorite map for Warzone, but we'll just have to wait and see.

New rumor claims MWIII's Warzone map takes inspiration from Verdansk, features slide cancelling, and also includes locations from old MW3 and COD4 maps. (via @Metaaphor) pic.twitter.com/RjnSbnv06h — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 25, 2023

A reveal for Call of Duty 2023 is expected to come sometime in August with a release planned for November. Rumors suggest it will be a modified version of last year's game, so don't expect any huge visual leaps or massive gameplay innovations. We can probably expect a reveal for the new Warzone map sometime in September or October, as Activision tends to roll out these things in the lead up to launch.

